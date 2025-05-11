Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi urging Parliament Session on Operation Sindoor, ceasefire

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and reiterate the unanimous request of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament immediately over Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and ceasefire. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi speak to the media after attending all-party meeting regarding 'Operation Sindoor', at Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

In the letter, Rahul Gandhi noted “it is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss” the above-mentioned issues. India Pakistan news live updates

“Dear Prime Minister, I reiterate the unanimous request of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament immediately,” the letter read.

“It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and today's ceasefire, first announced by U.S. President Trump. This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead. I trust that you will consider this demand seriously and swiftly,” it added.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge also raised the request, and cited a letters dated April 28, 2025, to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament “in wake of inhuman terror attack in Pahalgam.”

“In view of latest developments Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha has already written to you again conveying the unanimous request of all Opposition parties for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire announcements first from Washington DC and later by the Governments of India and Pakistan,” Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to the prime minister read.

“As Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha I am writing in support of this request. I trust you will agree,” he added.

India-Pakistan ceasefire

After over three days of intense exchange of fire, India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an ‘understanding’ to immediately stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea. The ceasefire, which was first announced by US President Donald Trump on Saturday, was violated by Pakistan hours later with drones being intercepted over parts of Jammu, Srinagar, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The military confrontation erupted after Islamabad launched drones and missiles towards the Indian territory, responding to the Operation Sindoor military strikes carried out by New Delhi on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation to the April 22 trror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which terrorists found to have links with Pakistan killed 26 civilians.