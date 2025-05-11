Indian Air Force says Operation Sindoor 'still ongoing’

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday announced that it has successfully carried out its designated missions during Operation Sindoor, meeting strategic objectives with precision, and further confirmed that the operations are “still ongoing.” IAF officer Wing Commander Vyomika Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday(PTI)

The ‘Operation Sindoor’ was conducted on May 7 in retaliation for the April 22 terror attacks that targeted a scenic meadow in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali national.

The operation targeted nine terror facilities located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), with the sites chosen based on credible intelligence and their established involvement in terrorist activities. All responses to Pakistani attacks were then conducted as part of Operation Sindoor.

"The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives. Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information," it said in an X post.

The development comes a day after India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire “understanding” to stop all military actions on land, sea, and in the air with immediate effect.

IAF says Pakistan's drone intrusions reported across 36 locations

Following India’s military operation, tensions between India and Pakistan intensified, leading to a surge in cross-border shelling from Pakistan and corresponding retaliatory strikes by the Indian Armed Forces. In response to the heightened conflict, border areas were placed on high alert, with power blackouts enforced during Pakistani attacks as a precautionary measure.

However, both nations reached an agreement to halt hostilities, with a ceasefire taking effect on May 10.

“Pakistan has used swarm drones to intrude into Indian airspace, but they have met with a proportionate and effective response from the Indian military, thanks to its robust air defence system,” the IAF said.

At a press briefing held on May 9, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that on the night of May 8–9, the Pakistan military violated Indian airspace multiple times across the western border, targeting military sites.

“Along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC), drone intrusions were attempted from Leh to Sir Creek at 36 locations with approximately 300 to 400 drones,” Singh said, speaking alongside Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

She added, “Indian Armed Forces brought down a number of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The possible purpose of these large-scale aerial intrusions was to test the AD (air defence) systems and gather intelligence.”