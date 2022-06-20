Home / India News / In Pragya Thakur 'threat call' case, MP Police find Aparna Yadav, UAE connection: 'Same number used...'
In Pragya Thakur 'threat call' case, MP Police find Aparna Yadav, UAE connection: 'Same number used...'

In her complaint, the BJP MP from Bhopal stated she was threatened by a gang member of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother, Iqbal Kaskar, for supporting former party spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. (File photo)
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. (File photo)
Published on Jun 20, 2022 04:46 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Days after BJP MP Pragya Thakur claimed she received a call from a gang member of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother, Iqbal Kaskar, in which the caller threatened to kill her, the Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday said the same number was used in an alleged threat call to Aparna Yadav, also a leader of the BJP.

“The number extension is of Dubai, UAE. Whether the number actually is from Dubai, that is being investigated. We also spoke to the Lucknow Police about the call made to Aparna Yadav. Yes, both calls were made from the same number,” a police official said.

“We are also probing if a proxy server was used to make the call. The Uttar Pradesh Police, too, are investigating the case,” the official added.

Pragya Thakur, who is the saffron party's representative from the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, filed a complaint with the TT Nagar police station in connection with the purported threat call, on Saturday. In her complaint, she stated that the caller, in his call Friday night, threatened to kill her for supporting Nupur Sharma, the now-former BJP spokesperson, who was suspended by the party for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

On the basis of the parliamentarian's complaint, the cops registered a case under section 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 507 (criminal intimidation through anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, Aparna Yadav, who joined the BJP in January and is the daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, received threats through a WhatsApp call, on June 15.

(With PTI inputs)

 

