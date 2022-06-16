Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Aparna Yadav gets life threat, FIR lodged
Aparna Yadav gets life threat, FIR lodged

BJP leader and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger daughter-in-law, Aparna Yadav, received a life threat from an unidentified person through a WhatsApp call, on Wednesday
For representation only (HT File Photo)
Published on Jun 16, 2022
HT Correspondent, Lucknow

BJP leader and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger daughter-in-law, Aparna Yadav, received a life threat from an unidentified person through a WhatsApp call, on Wednesday.

Police officials said the caller had threatened to blow her up in 72 hours after which her security personnel gave a written complaint at the Gautampalli police station here on Wednesday.

Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP), DK Thakur confirmed that an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 507 for issuing threat through anonymous communication has been registered against an unidentified person at Gautampalli police station. He said the cyber cell sleuths have been asked to trace the caller and initiate further action.

Aparna Yadav joined the BJP before the recently held 2022 assembly polls.

Thursday, June 16, 2022
