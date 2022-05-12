In Rajkot, Kejriwal promises free power, pilgrimage for elderly

Hitting out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday promised free electricity and an improvement in the state’s schools and hospitals if voted to the power in the assembly elections due later this year.

Attacking state BJP chief C R Paatil, Kejriwal said at a rally in Rajkot: “In one of his speeches, Paatilji said that a great thug from Delhi has been visiting Gujarat. I want to ask you all. Does any thug talk about betterment of schools or improving the education system? Have you seen any thug who works for the betterment of hospitals and healthcare system?”

Despite ruling the state for over 20 years, the BJP government had failed on several counts such as education and employment, Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister also spoke of the model of governance considered a strong suit of his government in the capital. He claimed that there has been no fee hike in private schools in Delhi for the past seven years.

Another key promise he made at the rally was the free pilgrimage for senior citizens to various religious places, including Ayodhya, if the party was voted to power.

“Many people from Gujarat come to Delhi to tell their problems. An old lady had come to me who wanted to go to Ayodhya. I said that we offer free pilgrimage for the elderly in Delhi. We ensure AC trains and Hotels for their visit. I asked her to pray to God that the Aam Aadmi Party forms a government in Gujarat too, then we can also make pilgrimage free for the elderly in Gujarat.”

The AAP leader, whose party recently formed the government in Punjab after a resounding victory in assembly elections, asked the people of Gujarat to give his outfit a chance.

State BJP spokesperson Bharat Dangar however, dismissed Kejriwal’s remarks. “The people of Gujarat are smart enough to not fall for freebies, especially those offered by thugs,” he said.