In relief for Kerala, 6 suspected Nipah patients cleared

Six people admitted to a quarantine facility at the Government Medical College in Kerala’s Ernakulam have tested negative for the Nipah virus, a senior health ministry official said on Thursday, even as experts are yet to locate the primary source of the infection.

The Nipah virus resurfaced in Kerala a year after it killed 17 people in the state, with a 23-year-old engineering graduate testing positive for the virus in Kochi on Tuesday. The Aster Medcity Hospital in Kochi, where the patient is admitted, said he is conscious and eating but has mild disorientation. The worry now is the source of the virus, which is yet to be located.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 00:32 IST