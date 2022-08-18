Home / India News / In Russia, Doval holds talks on security issues

In Russia, Doval holds talks on security issues

Published on Aug 18, 2022 12:56 AM IST
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, currently on an unannounced visit to Russia, discussed a range of issues related to bilateral security cooperation with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev on Wednesday.
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is currently in Russia. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

This was the first in-person meeting between Doval and Patrushev since the start of the Ukraine conflict in February. It is understood that the regional security situation, including Afghanistan, figured in the discussions.

There was no official word from the Indian side on Doval’s visit or the meeting. A readout from the Russian side said Patrushev, the secretary of Russia’s security council and Doval discussed a “wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the area of security, as well as topical problems on the regional and international agenda”.

The two sides “agreed to continue the dialogue between the two countries’ security councils, having emphasised the progressive development of the Russian-Indian special and privileged strategic partnership”, the readout added without giving details.

Doval’s visit comes against the backdrop of India’s decision to go ahead with purchases of discounted Russian commodities, primarily crude oil, despite opposition from Western countries.

The meeting also came a day ahead of a two-day meeting of senior security officials of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan. India is expected to be represented at the SCO meet by deputy national security adviser Vikram Misri.

The meeting of SCO security officials is part of preparations for the grouping’s summit to be held in Samarkand next month.

