In service of others, Sushma led a meaningful life: Dalai Lama

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:17 IST

The Dalai Lama on Wednesday expressed grief over the untimely demise of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj.

In a letter to the former foreign minister’s husband Swaraj Kaushal, the 84-year-old spiritual leader, wrote: “I offer my prayers and my condolences to you and your family in this difficult time. Shrimati Swaraj enjoyed immense respect for her compassionate concern for people and her friendly demeanour. In devoting herself to the service of others, she led a very meaningful life,” wrote the 84-year-old spiritual leader.

President of the Central Tibetan Administration, popularly called Tibetan government-in-exile, Lobsang Sangay also condoled the demise of Sushma Swaraj. Sangay said he was saddened to hear that the veteran Indian leader and staunch supporter of Tibet is no more. “On behalf of the CTA and the Tibetan people, I extend my heartfelt condolence to you and your family, the Indian government and the people of India as they mourn the loss of the veteran leader,” he wrote in a message.

“During an address at the Rajya Sabha in 2017, Sushmaji assured us that India will not be a mute spectator to the atrocities in Tibet and that there will not be a quid pro quo with China when it comes to the sufferings of the Tibetan people,” said the exiled Tibetan leader. “She was one of the (most)prominent political leaders of her time and a leader widely admired by the people for her kind and empathetic leadership. As we mourn her passing, her legacy would live on and continue to be a source of inspiration for the generations to come,” he added.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 20:17 IST