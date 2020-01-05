In Tamil Nadu, BJP blames AIADMK for its tally in civic polls, Dravidian major reacts

india

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 18:48 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit out at ally AIADMK saying if the saffron party had contested without any alliance, it would have got more seats.

The party’s statement comes a day after another ally of the Dravidian major, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK-an OBC Vanniyar Party) criticized the AIADMK’s approach in sharing seats for the civic polls, saying this had led to its low tally in the polls.

After three years, Tamil Nadu had gone for civic polls on December 27 and 30, 2019. Although it was a close contest between the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the opposition managed to lead in the elections.

The BJP has won 85 union councillors and seven district councillors in the civic polls as a part of the AIADMK alliance. Although, the Indian National Congress won 132 union councillors and 15 district councillors in the election, BJP’s ex-state president and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan claimed that his party might have done even better if it had contested without the alliance.

“We have done well in the local body polls. This is high time for BJP to make a footprint in Tamil Nadu,” Radhakrishnan said.

The former Union Minister also alleged that the BJP’s allies did not extend full cooperation in the civic elections.

“Though our alliance parties have not co-operated well in the election, we managed to exhibit a great show. I personally feel that the BJP would have done better if we had not allied with any party,” the BJP leader said.

The BJP’s attack on AIADMK has come after the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK)’s youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss charged the AIADMK for not giving an adequate number of seats in the local body polls to its allies.

“Though we made a stand not to align with the Dravidian parties, we sealed the LS poll pact with the AIADMK. It was only because of the current political situation. We are the prime reason for the survival of the AIADMK government as we backed the party to win the by-polls held in April and October 2019. But, the AIADMK has not reciprocated by fulfilling our demands in the rural local body elections,” Anbumani said at a party meeting last week.

Meanwhile, a high-level committee of the BJP comprising of Siva Prakash and G V L Narasimha Rao conducted a meeting with BJP state leaders to elicit opinion on a new BJP state unit president-- a position which has been vacant ever since the then state chief Tamilisai Sounderrarajan was elevated as Governor of Telangana.

After several months, the BJP high-command has sent its representatives to hear the views of party workers and leaders before appointing the new state chief. While visiting Kamalalayam – the BJP’s state headquarters Radhakrishan made comments which were critical of the AIADMK.

Hitting back at the BJP leader, AIADMK veteran leader and TN fisheries minister D Jayakumar said it is not fair to cross the “morality and ethics of alliance.”

“Pon Radhakrishnan’s comments stating that the BJP would have won more seats without the AIADMK alliance are not morally tenable. It is against alliance ethics,” Jayakumar told the media.

However, analysts say not much importance should be attached to the tussles between the AIADMK and BJP as it often occurs and then the allies compromise immediately.

“In the past few months, the AIADMK and BJP have differed on many issues before the media. But, when it comes to reality, the AIADMK has supported BJP’s abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the Triple Talaq Bill, and the recent Citizenship Amendment Act. Though the BJP accuses the AIADMK and the Dravidian major hits back as well, both will never break the alliance. As AIADMK wants to complete its term until 2021, it has to keep the BJP in good humour,” said S Ramesh, MHC advocate and political analyst.