In Tamil Nadu, third student ends life after NEET failure

With 17-year-old girl’s death, the number of students who have committed suicide since Wednesday rose to three.

india Updated: Jun 06, 2019 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chennai
A first-year MBBS student was found hanging in her room in the girls hostel in AIIMS campus. (Representative photo)(DFil)

A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her house in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday for failing to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

“The girl was depressed. We found a suicide note from her room saying that she was not willing to live after failing in the NEET exam,” a police official said.

The student was found hanging in her room, the official said.

Preliminary enquiries revealed that the girl’s mother had died recently, the official said. “She was not able to clear the exam in her previous attempt last year and had been taking coaching for the exam for the last one month. She scored 31 marks in the exam,” he said.

With her death, the number of students who have committed suicide since Wednesday rose to three.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 23:39 IST

