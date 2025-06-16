In Tamil Nadu top cop's arrest over kidnapping case, a love marriage connection

The Tamil Nadu police arrested Assistant Director General of Police (ADGP) HM Jayaram in connection with a kidnapping case, in which his vehicle was allegedly found to have been used to drop back an abducted boy. ADGP HM Jayaram was arrested following orders from the Madras High Court. (X/@sathrak1967)

The arrest came following an order from the Madras high court, which also asked KV Kuppam MLA "Poovai" Jagan Moorthy to cooperate with investigating authorities, LiveLaw reported.

What exactly is the case

Justice P Velmurugan observed that as a public servant, ADGP Jayaram, was answerable to the public, adding that a strong message should be sent to the public that no one was above the law.

"We are not concerned with any political party. The world knows about the politics going on in India. A message should go out that no one is above the law," the judge remarked orally.

The court orders came during the hearing of an anticipatory bail petition filed by MLA Moorthy. The legislator approached the court, apprehending arrest in connection with a kidnapping case.

The Thiruvallur Police had registered a case on the basis of a complaint filed by the abducted boy's mother, Lakshmi.

A marriage without family's consent

In her complaint, Lakshmi alleged that her elder son had married a girl without her family's consent. Following this, the girl's family, along with some miscreants, entered the boy's house and looked for him.

However, they failed to find him anywhere as the elder son and his wife had gone into hiding. So, they ended up kidnapping Lakshmi's 18-year-old younger son.

Further, Lakshmi alleged that her son, in an injured condition, was dropped near a hotel. The boy was allegedly dropped off in the official vehicle of the ADGP.

In this case, it has also been alleged that MLA Moorthy conspired in the entire matter.

The Additional Public Prosecutor informed the high court that a case against the ADGP hadn't been registered yet, as the police first wanted to question the MLA.

The court came down heavily on the MLA and described his actions as that of a "third-class" citizen.

"You're not an ordinary person. You have to face things against you. You're behaving like a third-class person. Already, police and ministers have a tie-up. When will you work for the people?...You should be a role model for the citizens. The court cannot be a silent spectator when you're misusing your power and support. People came to support you, believing you'll help them in their grievance. Without taking up the issue, you're doing Kangaroo courts. If two people are getting married, let them get married. If there's any case, let it go to the police and the courts. You're misdirecting the people," Justice Velmurugan said.

The Madras HC also criticised the MLA for obstructing the investigating officers who approached him for details regarding the case.