In TV interview, PM Narendra Modi opens up on BJP’s stand on ‘inheritance tax' | 5 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid the intense Lok Sabha battle 2024, claimed that while the Congress is advocating for the much-discussed “inheritance tax”, the Bharatiya Janata Party has no intentions to either implement or consider it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)

In an interview with News18 channel, PM Narendra Modi labelled the Congress manifesto as the “stamp of the Muslim League” saying it was his responsibility to bring out the truth of the Congress manifesto in an “unbiased manner” based on “facts”.

On April 5, the Congress released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election 2024 and assured the economic empowerment of minorities. It promised to ensure banks would provide institutional credit to minorities without discrimination.

During the interview, Modi, indirectly pointing out at chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda's comments on inheritance tax law, said the BJP-led central government is talking about “development and inheritance”, while the Congress is talking about “plundering”.

Recently, Sam Pitroda had spoken about inheritance tax in the US while delving into the wealth redistribution issue. The Congress swung into damage control, distancing itself from the comments of the US-based president of its overseas wing and asserting that it has no plan to introduce such a tax.

Here's what PM Modi on inheritance tax and Congress manifesto

During the interview with News18, PM Narendra Modi asked whether the manifesto of any political party during the elections is just for “showpieces”.

"As far as the Congress manifesto is concerned, someone please tell me, are the manifesto of political parties during elections just for showpieces? This is the work of the media to read every political party's manifesto. I was waiting for the media to do it. I had commented on the manifesto on the first day. After seeing the manifesto, I feel that it has the stamp of the Muslim League. Then I thought that the media would be shocked. But they just kept repeating whatever was presented by Congress. Then I thought that this seemed to be a big scam of the ecosystem, and I would have to bring out the truth. Waited for 10 days for the negative things in the manifesto would be brought out by someone or the other in an unbiased manner, which would've been good. I was forced to bring out these truths. Finally, I bring out the truth."

2. Modi also cleared the air on the BJP's stand on inheritance tax, saying the party’s ideology was clear.

“What the Bharatiya Janata Party plans to do is written in our manifesto. How does the thought that we will carry forward their plan even come to your mind? The ideology of the BJP is clear. We go before the country with our manifesto and works. Please don’t impose their great thoughts on us.”

3. Modi also responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement on conducting an X-ray or a social-economic survey that will look at which sections are behind and will redistribute wealth accordingly.

“X-ray means raiding every household. If any woman has hidden gold where she stores grains, even that will be X-rayed. The jewels will be confiscated. Land records will be scrutinised. And these will be redistributed. This Maoist ideology has never helped the world. This is an entirely ‘Urban Naxal’ thought.”

4. On his government's initiatives for the welfare of people, Modi said, “I am continuously saying in the elections that we have built 4 crore houses for the poor. I tell so many people that when you go for this election campaign, please help me by sending a list of people whose houses have not been built. As soon as my third term starts, I want to take this work forward.”

5. Modi said this government has opened 52 crore bank accounts in the last 10 years. "I took the trinity of Jan Dhan, mobile and Aadhaar and encouraged direct benefit transfer. A sum of ₹36 lakh crore has gone into people’s accounts via DBT. This huge financial inclusion has happened in our country. This is more than the number of accounts that would have opened in the world in a year,” he said.