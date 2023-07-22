Traffic movement halted on five bridges in Belagavi as rivers rise after rainfall

Incessant downpour in the Konkan and Western Ghat zones of Maharashtra, as well as in Belagavi and Khanapur taluks of Belagavi district, has led to a significant rise in water levels in sub-rivers Dudhganga and Vedaganga, tributaries of the Krishna River. As a result, traffic and animal movement have been banned on five small and medium height bridges in the district since Thursday, officials said. The heavy rainfall in Southern Maharashtra has led to a continuous increase in the water levels of small rivers in Karnataka (Wikimedia Commons)

The affected bridges, namely Manjari-Bavana Soudatti, Malikwad-Dattawad, Bhivanshi-Jatrat, Boj-Karadaga, and Barawad-Kunnur in Chikkodi and Raibag taluks, have been barricaded, and police have been deployed round the clock to ensure public compliance with the restrictions.

The heavy rainfall in Southern Maharashtra has led to a continuous increase in the water levels of small rivers in Karnataka. Due to the rising water levels of the Ghataprabha River, the Shingalapur-Gokak bridge has been submerged to about a foot, officials said.

Belagavi superintendent of police Sanjeev Patil has urged people not to attempt crossing waterlogged roads and bridges due to the strong water currents. “Gokak, Hukkeri, and Khanapur taluks are particularly vulnerable, as they have a higher concentration of small and medium-heightened bridges in the district,” he said.

As Khanapur and Belagavi taluks were also experiencing regular rains on the fourth consecutive day, the inflow to Ghataprabha and Markandeya rivers increased, resulting in a 5-foot rise in the water level of Hidkal reservoir in just one day.

Hidkal Reservoir assistant executive engineer (AEE) SM Madiwale told HT, the water level increased from 2098.8 to 2104.1 cusec when recorded at 8 am on Thursday. The total inflow to the dam was 20824 cusec, while the outflow was 98 cusec. He also mentioned that the water level was 2150.083 cusecs on the same date last year.

“The Vittal temple, which was visible for about two weeks after 12 years, was once again marooned from Wednesday due to a 5-foot increase in the water level,” AEE Madiwale said .

Around 50 villages and hamlets in the Khanapur forest area have been inundated since last Tuesday, and the situation remains unchanged. Residents of approximately 50 villages situated on the banks of the Ghataprabha River in Gokak and Mudalagi taluks have been advised to be vigilant due to the catchment area receiving heavy rainfall.

Low-lying areas in Belagavi, Gokak, and Hukkeri have been affected, with water levels reaching about a foot. Many families in these regions have had to shift to safer locations during every monsoon season. Furthermore, approximately 70 villages in Khanapur taluk have lost contact with nearby towns, and they have been without electricity for a week. The forest department has been unable to restore power due to the challenging conditions in the forested areas and ongoing heavy rains.

The district administration is gearing up to establish Rehabilitation Centers in Belagavi, Gokak, Khanapur, and Hukkeri taluks if the rains persist for another day.

