Representational image.
india news

Income tax dept raids offices of Dainik Bhaskar Group

It did not immediately share details of the case or individuals whose premises or offices were being searched at the time of filing this report
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 11:20 AM IST

The income tax department on Thursday morning began searches at premises of the Dainik Bhaskar Group across the country in a suspected tax evasion case, people familiar with the matter said.

It did not immediately share details of the case or individuals whose premises or offices were being searched at the time of filing this report. The searches were carried out in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan as well as Delhi.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh quote tweeted a report on the raids and said: “Through its reporting Dainik Bhaskar has exposed the Modi regime’s monumental mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now paying the price. An Undeclared Emergency as (former Union minister) Arun Shourie has said — this is a Modified Emergency.”

The Dainik Bhaskar Group publishes five newspapers with 65 editions in three languages-- Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati.

The story will be updated with tax department statement as and when we get it.

