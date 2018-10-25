Income tax officials conduct raids on mining firm VV Minerals, its owner in Tamil Nadu: Reports

Income Tax officials on Thursday began conducting raids on Tirunelveli-based mining company VV Minerals and its owner Vaikundarajan at more than 100 locations in Tamil Nadu.

Officials were raiding offices of the sand mining company at Chennai, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Karaikal. Raids were also being held at homes of Vaikunarajan’s relatives and his company employees.

More than 500 tax officials are reported to be part of the raid, which is expected to go on till tomorrow.

Established in 1989, VV Minerals manufactures and exports garnet and ilmenite

The company website claims to have achieved a significant market share in Europe, Middle East, East Asia, Australia and the USA.

Vaikundarajan also owns an engineering college and a regional news organisation.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 08:53 IST