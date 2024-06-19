Increase women representation in aviation sector to 25% by 2025: DGCA circular

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Wednesday issued an advisory circular asking stakeholders to increase the representation of women workforce in the industry to 25% by 2025. The DGCA circular has asked stakeholders to highlight female role models and achievers to promote a gender-inclusive work culture. (File Photo)

A DGCA statement said, “The Circular (titled Gender Equality in the Civil Aviation Sector) aims to increase the number of women in various positions to a desirable representation of 25% by 2025 within the aviation industry in India. The stakeholders are advised to promote enhanced representation of women in the aviation workforce, introduce leadership and mentorship programs for women in the organisation, address the issue of stereotypes and gender bias and promote a better work- life balance for women employees.”

The circular, a DGCA official said, aligns with the principle of gender equality enshrined in the Indian Constitution and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) vision for promoting equal opportunities in aviation.

The ICAO is a United Nations agency based in Montreal which helps 193 countries to cooperate together and share their skies to their mutual benefit. The organisation sets standards and regulations necessary for aviation safety, security, efficiency, and regularity, as well as for aviation environmental protection.

The circular that outlined steps for stakeholders to improve their policies and practices to address workplace gender equality. These include adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment, identifying diversity objectives, formulating HR policies to meet these objectives, diversifying women’s work profiles, highlighting female role models and achievers, and other measures to promote a gender-inclusive work culture.

The DGCA said that the circular will be applicable to all Indian operators engaged in scheduled and non- scheduled air transport services (both domestic and international) for the carriage of passengers and all airport operators within the Indian territory.

“Evaluate and analyse the exit interviews of the woman leaving the organisation to bring in future policy improvements in retention policies,” it concluded.