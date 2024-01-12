Increased deployment in Rajouri-Poonch; LAC situation stable yet sensitive: Army chief

The Indian Army has sent more troops to the Rajouri-Poonch sector in the face of resurgence of terror in the sensitive area, it has reorientated its units operating there, and steps are being taken to strengthen the intelligence network for conducting counterterror operations effectively, army chief General Manoj Pande said on Thursday. Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande addresses the annual press conference, ahead of Army Day, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Terrorism in the area returned to the spotlight on December 21 when four soldiers were killed in an ambush, the latest in a series of attacks that have claimed the lives of several army personnel during the last one year.

The Rajouri-Poonch area witnessed increased terror activity last year and proxy tanzeems (terror groups) operating there continue to get support from across the Line of Control (LoC) where the support infrastructure for terrorists is intact, Pande said.

“I will not get into what has gone wrong, rather I will say what it is that we are doing,” the army chief said during his customary media briefing ahead of the Army Day on January 15.

Reaching out to the local population is a key part of the army’s strategy to strengthen its human intelligence network, the army chief said.(HT graphics)

“We have increased our deployment in those areas and reorientated some of the units. We are strengthening our human intelligence network as well as technical intelligence. That is something we are working on,” he said in response to a question

Seven soldiers were killed in counterterror operations in the Kashmir valley last year compared to 20 in the Rajouri-Poonch sector. The army has taken note of the casualties in the area, he said. As many as 71 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2023, including 51 in the valley and 20 in the Rajouri-Poonch area.

Days after the latest attack, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Pande visited the area in the last week of December and carried out a security review. The area was tense following the December 21 ambush at Dhatyar Morh in Surankote, and the custodial deaths of three civilians in an army camp the following day.

The December 21 attack was the sixth one since October 2021 in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, south of Pir Panjal mountains.

“There are certain tactical level lessons we draw from these operations. We learn from them. We study what the adversary’s modus operandi is. It may not be the same always. This is an ongoing process to which we are paying adequate attention,” he said.

Better synergy with other agencies, including the police, and the use of technology for advantageous outcomes is also something the army is working on, he said.

On December 21, army vehicles were navigating a blind curve at Dhatyar Morh between Dera ki Gali (DKG) area and Bulfiaz when they came under heavy fire from terrorists who are still on the run. The vehicles were carrying soldiers to an active operation site in the DKG area, a few kilometres away.

The army is facing a backlash against the custodial deaths. It has already moved out three officers, including a brigadier, from Poonch pending a probe into the custodial deaths. The three civilians were among the nine people picked up by the army on December 22 from Topa Peer village for questioning. The village has now been adopted by the army.

“My guidance to soldiers and commanders on the ground is unambiguous in terms of respect for human rights and zero tolerance for any actions on that account. We have clearly laid down guidelines which spell out what you must do and what you must not do in those areas,” he said.

“But let me assure you that our counterterror operations in those areas will continue in a relentless fashion so that normalcy can return at the earliest.”

The situation in the Rajouri-Poonch area has been a matter of concern, Pande said.

“By 2003, terrorism in that area was fully decimated. Peace and stability prevailed till 2017-18. With the situation becoming normal in the valley, this is one area which our adversaries have been active in and are abetting terrorism and encouraging proxy tanzeems. In the last three years, we have eliminated 45 terrorists in this area,” he said.

LAC situation stable, yet sensitive: Army chief

The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh sector is “stable, yet sensitive,” army chief General Manoj Pande said on Thursday. He said the army’s operational preparedness was high, and its deployments “robust and balanced.” Talks at the military and diplomatic levels are on to resolve the outstanding issues along LAC, he said.

“While we continue to maintain adequate reserves to deal effectively with any contingency that may arise, we are also focussed on capability development.”

India and China have been locked in a military standoff since May 2020 and a full resolution of the border crisis through ongoing negotiations still appears elusive. Despite four rounds of disengagement from Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Gogra (PP-17A) and Hot Springs (PP-15), the Indian and Chinese armies still have tens of thousands of troops each and advanced weaponry deployed in the Ladakh theatre.

The Indian and Chinese armies have held multiple rounds of talks, but problems at Depsang and Demchok are still on the negotiating table.