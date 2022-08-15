India @75: PM Modi to lead celebrations, address nation from Red Fort| 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to mark India’s 75 years of freedom from British colonial rule as he leads the celebrations from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on Monday. The prime minister’s address - on India's Independence Day - comes as people across the country have also been hoisting flags at their homes encouraged by chief ministers and top political leaders as part of the government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. In a tweet ahead of the I-Day speech, PM Modi wrote: “Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind.”

Here are ten points on India’s Independence Day celebrations:

1. In a first, home-grown Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System is set to be used in the ceremonial 21-gun salute at the Red Fort. Developed by the DRDO, the gun is “a testament to India’s growing capacity of developing arms and ammunition indigenously,” said the defence ministry in a statement.

2. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt and defence secretary Dr Ajay Kumar will be receiving PM Modi on his arrival at the Red Fort.

3. This time, special invitations have been accorded to anganwadi workers, street vendors, mudra scheme borrowers, and mortuary workers to mark their role at the I-Day celebrations.

4. The Guard of Honour - that will accompany PM Modi for the ceremonious unfurling of the national flag - consists of one officer and 20 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The service is being coordinated by the Air Force.

5. Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pandey, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari will also be in attendance.

6. A 20-member Air Force band will present the "Rasthriya Salute" amid the unfurling of flag at the Red Fort.

7. Two MI-17 1V helicopters - in "Amrit formation"- will be showering flower petals. "The formation is of 129 Helicopter Unit, the Nubra Warriors, led by Wing Commander Anand Vinayak Agashe with Wing Commander Nikhil Mehrotra in second helicopter. Following the two Mi-17 in line astern formation will be two Dhruv helicopters from 111 Helicopter Unit, ‘The Snow Tigers’. The formation is led by Wing Commander Abhijeet Kumar with Wing Commander KS Vishal in the second helicopter," a government statement read.

8. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has stepped up arrangements to ensure tight security on Independence Day. Counter-drone systems, deployment of over 10,000 cops are among some of the highlights.

9. President Droupadi Murmu has approved 107 gallantry awards for soldiers. Of the medals announced on Sunday, three are Kirti Chakras and 13 Shaurya Chakras – the second and third highest peacetime gallantry honours.

10. In her maiden address on the eve of I-Day, President Murmu acknowledged India’s growth story, spoke of the freedom struggle and the fight against the pandemic.

