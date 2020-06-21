India added one lakh coronavirus cases in 8 days. All you need to know

india

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 20:57 IST

India on Friday continued with the grim trend of recording single-day spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases as it witnessed a surge in tally by 15,413 new infections in the last 24 hours. The country, currently the fourth-worst hit by Covid-19 across the globe, has recorded a total of 4,10,461 virus infections and 13,254 deaths, according to the statistics shared by the government.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,28,205, followed by Tamil Nadu at 56,845, Delhi at 56,746, Gujarat at 26,680, Uttar Pradesh at 16,594, Rajasthan at 14,536 and West Bengal at 13,531, according to ministry data.

It took 64 days for India to cross the one lakh-mark from 100 cases, another fortnight to reach the grim milestone of two lakh cases and then in another 10 days, it went past the three-lakh mark.

The country has been registering record single-day spikes for the past four days. The jump of 15,413 cases has taken India’s case load to 4,10,461.

Here’s all you need to know about Covid-19 outbreak in India today:

• India’s recoveries have reached 2,27,755 patients who have been cured so far. The country has 1,69,451 active cases.

• India registered over 10,000 cases for the 10th day in a row.

• The country has witnessed a surge of 2,19,926 infections from June 1 till 21 with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh among the top five states that have seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

• Of the 306 fresh fatalities reported till Sunday morning, 91 were from Maharashtra, 77 from Delhi, 38 from Tamil Nadu, 20 from Gujarat, 19 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from West Bengal, eight from Karnataka, six each from Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, five each from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, four each from Rajasthan, two each from Bihar, and one each from Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

• India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia. According to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling Covid-19 data from all over the world, India is at the eighth position in terms of the death toll.

• In the last 24 hours, 1,90,730 samples were tested, while the total number of samples tested so far is 68,07,226, it said.

• Of the total 13,254 deaths, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 5,984 fatalities, followed by Delhi with 2,112 deaths, Gujarat with 1,638, Tamil Nadu with 704, West Bengal with 540, Madhya Pradesh with 501, Uttar Pradesh with 507, Rajasthan with 337 and Telangana with 203 deaths.

• The Covid-19 death toll reached 149 in Haryana, 132 in Karnataka, 101 in Andhra Pradesh, 98 in Punjab, 81 in Jammu and Kashmir, 52 in Bihar, 27 in Uttarakhand, 21 in Kerala and 12 in Odisha.

• More than 70 per cent deaths in India took place due to comorbidities, it said.

• The number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 11,724 in Madhya Pradesh, 10,223 in Haryana, 8,697 in Karnataka, 8,452 in Andhra Pradesh and 7,533 in Bihar.

• It has risen to 7,072 in Telangana, 5,834 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,904 in Assam and 4,856 in Odisha. Punjab has reported 3,952 novel coronavirus cases so far, while Kerala has 3,039 cases.

• A total of 2,301 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 2,041 in Chhattisgarh, 1,965 in Jharkhand, 1,186 in Tripura, 754 in Goa, 836 in Ladakh, 777 in Manipur and 656 in Himachal Pradesh.

• Chandigarh has recorded 404 Covid-19 cases, Puducherry has 286 cases, Nagaland has 201, Mizoram has 140, Arunachal Pradesh has 135 and Sikkim has 70.

• Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 68 Covid-19 cases. Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 47 infections so far while Meghalaya has recorded 44 cases.

(With inputs from PTI)