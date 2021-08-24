India adds over 25k new Covid cases for 2nd straight day, logs 354 more deaths

India on Tuesday recorded 25,467 fresh cases and 354 more fatalities due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the caseload and death toll to 32,474,773 and 435,110 respectively, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. It is the second consecutive day that the daily Covid-19 tally in the country was above the 25,000-mark.

Tuesday’s case count is 395 less than that of Monday’s when 25,072 people were detected Covid-19 positive, the lowest in 160 days. On the other hand, the deaths on Tuesday are 35 less than that of Monday’s when 389 patients succumbed to the viral disease.

Nearly 40,000 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, and the total recoveries from the viral disease have climbed to 31,720,112. The active caseload, on the other hand, has further declined to 319,551, the lowest in 156 days comprising less than 1.03 per cent of the total cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 509,391,792 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far of which 1,647,526 were tested in the last 24 hours.

As India continues to battle the ongoing second wave of the pandemic, which took its worst shape in April and May this year, an expert panel, set up by an institute under the Union home ministry predicted that the third wave would hit the country anytime between September and October and advised that the pace of vaccination should be significantly increased.

The expert panel, which has been constituted by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), said that children will have a similar risk as adults as paediatric facilities, doctors and equipment including ventilators “are nowhere close” to what may be required if a large number of children are infected with Covid-19.

In its report submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the panel also pointed out that only 7.6 per cent of the country’s population was fully vaccinated and warned that if the inoculation drive is not ramped up, the country might record 600,000 cases on a daily basis in the third wave.

According to the health ministry’s data at 7am, 588,997,805 vaccines have been administered to people till now of which 456,151,209 have received the first dose and the remaining 132,846,596 are fully vaccinated. More than 6.38 million people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.