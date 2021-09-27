India administers over 1 crore single-day Covid-19 vaccine doses, 5th in a month

India on Monday administered more than 1 crore vaccine doses against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as per data available on CoWIN portal at the time of writing this report. This is the fifth time that the country has achieved the record 1 crore-vaccination mark, following the most recent one on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday when two crore Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered.

The Centre has set a target of achieving a record of inoculating more than 2.5 crore vaccine doses to beneficiaries per day, according to the CoWin web application.