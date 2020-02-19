e-paper
India approves $2.6 billion plan to buy US naval helicopters: Report

The plan to buy Lockheed Martin helicopters has been approved, according to government sources.

Centre to buy US naval helicopters manufactured by Lockheed Martin.
Centre to buy US naval helicopters manufactured by Lockheed Martin. (Bloomberg)
         

India’s cabinet has approved a plan to buy US naval helicopters, a government source said on Wednesday, without giving details.

Reuters reported this month that India was likely to give final approval to a $2.6 billion deal for Lockheed Martin helicopters ahead of a visit by US President Donald Trump.

