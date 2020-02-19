India approves $2.6 billion plan to buy US naval helicopters: Report
The plan to buy Lockheed Martin helicopters has been approved, according to government sources.india Updated: Feb 19, 2020 18:55 IST
New Delhi
India’s cabinet has approved a plan to buy US naval helicopters, a government source said on Wednesday, without giving details.
Reuters reported this month that India was likely to give final approval to a $2.6 billion deal for Lockheed Martin helicopters ahead of a visit by US President Donald Trump.
