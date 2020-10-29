e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India asks Saudi Arabia to take corrective step on its G-20 banknote showing J-K as separate entity

India asks Saudi Arabia to take corrective step on its G-20 banknote showing J-K as separate entity

The banknote, a new 20 Riyal currency, was released on October 24 to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s presidency of organizing the G-20 on November 21-22.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 20:11 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
“We have seen bank notes and these bank notes have incorrect depiction of India ‘s external territorial boundaries” Srivastava said.
“We have seen bank notes and these bank notes have incorrect depiction of India ‘s external territorial boundaries” Srivastava said.(PTI file photo)
         

India has conveyed its serious concerns to Saudi Arabia both in Delhi and in Riyadh over the distorted map depicting Jammu and Kashmir as a separate territory from India, in its newly released banknote, and urged it to take urgent corrective steps.

India has termed it an incorrect depiction of India’s external territorial boundaries,

In the weekly media briefing ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said: “We have conveyed our serious concerns to Saudi Arabia both to ambassador and Riyadh , We have taken up this gross misrepresentation of India ‘s exterior territorial boundaries on official and legal bank note of Saudi Arabia , we have asked the Saudi Arabia to take urgent corrective steps in this regard.”

The banknote, a new 20 Riyal currency, was released on October 24 to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s presidency of organizing the G-20 on November 21-22. The note features Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the 2020 G20 Summit logo on one side while the other highlights the G20 nations.

“We have seen bank notes and these bank notes have incorrect depiction of India ‘s external territorial boundaries” Srivastava said.

“I would further like to reiterate here that union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and ladakh are integral parts of India,” the MEA spokesperson added.

tags
top news
Pakistan admits role in Pulwama terror attack
Pakistan admits role in Pulwama terror attack
‘India stands with France in fight against terrorism’: PM Modi condemns Nice knife attack
‘India stands with France in fight against terrorism’: PM Modi condemns Nice knife attack
‘Shouldn’t try to play victim’: India roasts Pakistan for objecting to Indo-US statement
‘Shouldn’t try to play victim’: India roasts Pakistan for objecting to Indo-US statement
CSK vs KKR Live: Nitish Rana brings up half-century
CSK vs KKR Live: Nitish Rana brings up half-century
Officials who embarrassed govt with RTI response on Aarogya Setu face action
Officials who embarrassed govt with RTI response on Aarogya Setu face action
Govt revises bidding parameters for Air India’s divestment
Govt revises bidding parameters for Air India’s divestment
Woman beheaded, 2 more killed in knife attack at French church
Woman beheaded, 2 more killed in knife attack at French church
‘J&K turned into jail’: Mehbooba Mufti as cops detain protesting PDP leaders
‘J&K turned into jail’: Mehbooba Mufti as cops detain protesting PDP leaders
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In