Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India backs early elections in Bangladesh, expresses concern at ban on Awami League

ByRezaul H Laskar
May 13, 2025 11:37 PM IST

Bangladesh has banned the Awami League and its affiliates under the Anti-Terrorism Act till the trial of party leaders and members are completed

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday expressed concern at the Bangladesh interim government’s decision to ban all activities of former premier Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party and called for the early holding of free, fair and inclusive elections in the neighbouring country.

FILE PHOTO: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has lived in self-exile in India since she fled Bangladesh last August after her government was ousted by a student-led uprising. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has lived in self-exile in India since she fled Bangladesh last August after her government was ousted by a student-led uprising. (REUTERS)

The interim cabinet headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus decided to ban the Awami League under the Anti-Terrorism Act on May 12. Hasina has lived in self-exile in India since she fled Bangladesh last August after her government was ousted by a student-led uprising.

Bangladesh’s interim government has said all activities of the Awami League and all its affiliated bodies and entities would be banned until the trial of party leaders and members, including Hasina, are completed by the International Crimes Tribunal.

Also Read: Ban on Awami League is bad news for democracy | HT Editorial

When external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked at a weekly media briefing about the development, he replied: “The ban on the Awami League without due process is a concerning development.

“As a democracy, India is naturally concerned at curtailment of democratic freedoms and shrinking political space. We strongly support the early holding of free, fair and inclusive elections in Bangladesh,” he said.

Over the past few months, the external affairs ministry has repeatedly said that India stands for a “democratic, inclusive and prosperous Bangladesh”. The two sides have also clashed repeatedly over the issue of the interim government’s handling of attacks on Bangladesh’s minorities, especially Hindus.

Shortly after the external affairs ministry expressed concern at the ban on the Awami League, Yunus’s spokesperson Shafiqul Alam said in a statement that the ban is necessary to protect Bangladesh’s national security and sovereignty, ensure the safety of activists who participated in the movement against Hasina’s government, and to safeguard plaintiffs and witnesses of the International Crimes Tribunal.

The Awami League destroyed Bangladesh’s democratic fabric, “severely squeezed our political space and compromised our sovereignty during its 15-year-long” rule, he said.

Alam added that Bangladesh’s elections are “entirely our internal matter” and called on other countries to “respect the sovereign will of our people in matters relating to elections”. He said the Awami League “resorted to grossly farcical elections” and damaged electoral processes. “We are engaged in a reform process to rebuild our democratic system,” he said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / India backs early elections in Bangladesh, expresses concern at ban on Awami League
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On