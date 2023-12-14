India backs UAE’s transition agreement at COP28

India called for the delivery of means of implementation (climate finance) to ensure COP28’s consensus on transitioning away from fossil fuels can be brought to fruition in developing countries. UN Climate Chief Simon Stiell, COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber and UAE chief negotiator Hana Al-Hashimi with others on Wednesday. (AP)

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav congratulated UAE on the successful outcome of the first global stocktake while underling the Paris Agreement’s principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities.

“India congratulates UAE’s COP Presidency for its fairness, transparency and free exchange of thought. We support the proposal of the Presidency on the COP decision document while reiterating the fundamental principles enshrined in the Paris Agreement to act for global good in accordance with national circumstances,” Yadav said during the plenary.

“India urges that the determination shown at COP is also substantiated with means to bring it to fruition. This must be based on the principles of equity and climate justice, which is respectful of national circumstances, and where the developed countries take the lead based on their historical contributions,” he added.

China also echoed India’s comments on the need for developed countries to take the lead. A member of the Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua’s team said: “Climate action needs ambition and pragmatism particularly means of implementation. It is regrettable that in adaptation and loss and damage issues, developing country concerns have not been taken on board. Based on historical responsibility developed nations should take lead to net zero emissions before 2050.”

Yadav pointed out that India had taken a leadership position on climate during its G20 Presidency. “Through its G20 Presidency steered by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi India displayed the resolve to make climate action a collaborative process that ‘leaves no one behind’. At COP28, India extended the same spirit enshrined in the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. India has already achieved its earlier NDCs set for 2030 and revised them upwards affirming continued commitment. India will continue to walk this path with utmost responsibility, and show how economy and ecology can go hand in hand,” he said during the plenary.

Why India may have agreed to the UAE Consensus?

Negotiators and observers pointed out India could accept the UAE consensus because of certain last minute trade-offs. For example, in the fifth iteration of the GST text, released on December 11, there was a mention of “rapidly phasing down unabated coal and limitations on permitting new and unabated coal power generation.” In the final document which was adopted on Wednesday this was changed to “accelerating efforts towards the phase-down of unabated coal power.”

Again, the fifth iteration referred to recognising “limiting global warming to 1.5 °C with no or limited overshoot requires peaking in global greenhouse gas emissions at the latest before 2025 and rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions of 43% by 2030 and 60 % by 2035 relative to the 2019 level and to reach net zero CO2 emissions by 2050” . The final document states that peaking has to be in line with national circumstances.

These two concessions may be useful for emerging economies like India but experts have said provisions on finance remain very weak and still gives developed countries enough leeway in the use of oil and gas The concession on transitional fuels indicates gas may be also helpful for India, negotiators said.

“For energy security, why not invest in renewable energy storage and grids, rather than gas pipelines and terminals?... Where is the remorse at the financing gap? Why are rich countries being thanked just for trying? I feel the GST text exonerates the developed countries from making up the finance gap so far, though I will look forward to the process for the new collective quantified goal in 2024,” said Ulka Kelkar, Director-Climate, World Resources Institute.