‘India-Bangladesh agree on need for expedited return of Rohingyas’: MoS Home

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 15:02 IST

India has discussed with Bangladesh at the highest level the issue of repatriation of Rohingya migrants and both the countries have agreed on the need to expedite their safe, speedy and sustainable return, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said there are reports of some Rohingya migrants indulging in illegal activities.

“The issue of repatriation of the Rohingyas has been discussed with Bangladesh authorities at the highest level wherein both the countries have agreed on the need to expedite their safe, speedy and sustainable repatriation to their homes in Myanmar,” he said.

Rai said the central government has issued instructions from time to time to the state governments requesting them to sensitise the law enforcement and intelligence agencies for taking appropriate steps for identification of illegal migrants, and their restriction to specified locations as per provisions of law.

The instructions also include capturing their biographic and biometric particulars, cancellation of fake Indian documents, and starting legal process, including initiation of deportation proceedings as per the provisions of law.