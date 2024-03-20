India, Bhutan decide to put off PM Modi’s Thimpu visit over bad weather

NEW DELHI:India and Bhutan decided on Wednesday to postpone a state visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Thimphu this week because of bad weather. Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (L) walking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in New Delhi on April 4, 2023. (AFP FILE PHOTO/PIB)

Modi was scheduled to travel to Bhutan during March 21-22 for what was expected to be his last foreign visit before the upcoming general election.

“Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro airport, it has been mutually decided to postpone the state visit of Prime Minister to Bhutan on 21-22 March 2024,” the external affairs ministry said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

“New dates are being worked out by the two sides through diplomatic channels,” the statement added.

Modi was set to travel to Bhutan days after his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay’s visit to India during March 14-18. The visit is also in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries, the Ministry had said earlier.

Modi was scheduled to meet King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the previous king, and hold talks with Tobgay.

The ministry had said the trip would have been an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on bilateral and regional matters and discuss ways to expand and intensify their “exemplary partnership” for the benefit of the people.

During Tobgay’s visit, Modi said India would step up support for Bhutan’s 13th five-year plan, including considering a request for an economic stimulus programme, and New Delhi’s development aid would be geared towards creating infrastructure and building connectivity.

Indian support forms the mainstay of funding for Bhutan’s five-year plans and New Delhi provided aid worth ₹5,000 crore for the 12th plan.