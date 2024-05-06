‘INDIA bloc glorifying terrorists’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at opposition INDIA bloc, accusing them of insulting national heroes and glorifying terrorists. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

CM Yogi alleged that the Congress, National Conference or Samajwadi party have no national agenda and think only about their families.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"What do you expect from these family parties? They are limited only to their own families. Be it Congress, National Conference or Samajwadi Party, they have no national agenda but their family is their agenda... On one hand, this alliance insults national heroes and on the other hand, it encourages mafia and terrorist elements...," CM Yogi told ANI here.

"Just a few days ago, when a notorious mafia died, the national president of the Samajwadi Party (Akhilesh Yadav) went to express condolences on his death, but how was their behaviour with Ram bhakts when the Ram Janmabhoomi movement was going on?...," CM Yogi added.

He also lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"The insulting and contemptuous behaviour of Samajwadi Party leaders with the statue of national leader Maharana Pratap yesterday is condemnable... Rahul Gandhi did the same in Maharashtra, where one of his supporters was giving him the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji but he refused to take it. They will not honour the national leader but will glorify terrorists and Pakistan ...," he said.

Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases till June 1 and the counting of votes in all seats is scheduled for June 4.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the most members to the Lower House, at 80, is being held in all seven phases of the parliamentary elections. Voting in 16 seats was completed in the first two phases.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP took a lion's share of the electoral spoils, winning 62 out of 80 seats in the state, with 2 more won by ally Apna Dal (S). Mayawati's BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP had to settle for just five.

The Congress was reduced to just a lone seat.