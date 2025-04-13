INDIA Bloc likely to meet in Patna on April 17 to plan poll strategy

Patna: The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders plans to meet on April 17 at the residence of leader of the opposition in the assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in Patna to chalk out electoral strategy for the assembly polls in Bihar due in October-November. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc meeting will likely be attended by senior leaders of the constituent partners, including the Congress and left aligned parties. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

The meeting, likely to be attended by senior leaders of the constituent partners, including the Congress and left aligned parties, is crucial, as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) would be looking for resolution regarding the chief ministerial face of the coalition in the upcoming elections.

The meeting has been convened by the RJD leader to discuss the strategies to throw the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) out of power, Congress legislature party leader in the assembly Shakeel Ahmad Khan said .

“Last time, we (Mahagathbandhan-MGB) missed the bus by getting 0.03% less votes. However, people are anxious to throw out the communal and corrupt regime, owing to spiralling price rise, systematic loot and chaos and burgeoning hatred,” said Khan.

Also Read: Opposition urges govt to protect rights, repeal amendment to RTI Act

A few other leaders of INDIA bloc said this would be an “initial meeting to discuss the election strategy”, which may continue from time to time to resolve other issues like seat-sharing and inclusion of other factions of the NDA in weeks to come.

“The leaders are likely to discuss the draft for common minimum programme, finalise the leadership issue and may set up a coordination panel to spearhead coordinated and comprehensive campaigns across the state,” another Congress leader said.

The constituent leaders might discuss region-wise plans, identify local issues to reach out to the people and seek their support to unseat the present dispensation, RJD leader and Maner member of the legislative assembly (MLA) Bhai Birendra said.

Also Read:INDIA bloc’s future in balance as results expose deep fissures

“Price rise, unemployment and migration are some of the major issues, which would be common for the entire state,” said Birendra, adding that INDIA leaders are expecting a decisive mandate for peace and prosperity.

Although, Birendra said that seat-sharing exercise will not be any issue, leaders of the constituent partners felt that it may take time and a few more meetings at the highest level. “Initial round of the meeting will be attended by the state-level leaders. Contentious issues like the CM face and allocation of seats among the allies are likely to be resolved at the national-level leaders,” said a senior Congress leader, adding that Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Rajesh Kumar, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders Shakeel Ahmad Khan and Madan Mohan Jha are likely to participant.

Chaired by Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the meeting would be participated by leaders of the left-aligned parties, including legislature party leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI(ML)L) Mehboob Alam. “INDIA is aiming to get more than 200 seats in this assembly elections,” said a senior leader of the CPI(ML), adding that the coalition would launched the campaign focussing those seats, where they had last with marginal votes.