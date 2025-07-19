INDIA bloc, now minus AAP, to hold big online meet today | Who's attending, who's not?

Parties of the opposition alliance INDIA will meet online on Saturday, July 19, to discuss the issues they plan to raise in the upcoming Parliament Monsoon Session to corner the central government. File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharing stage at a joint election rally of INDIA bloc.(PTI/File)

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is a bloc of nearly three dozen Opposition parties.

The meeting comes right before the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which starts on Monday and is taking place after a long gap since the INDIA bloc met last to jointly deliberated the country's political situation.

Who is attending INDIA bloc meet?

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has distanced itself from the opposition grouping, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which was earlier said to be skipping the INDIA bloc meet, said its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will attend the online meeting.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced its exit from the saying that the bloc has “failed to stay united and take steps to further its agenda”.

Apart from the AAP, there is no known information on any other INDIA bloc party skipping the meeting.

In a post on X Thursday night, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said, "A meeting of the leaders of the INDIA parties will be held online on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 7 pm to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country."

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the INDIA bloc is united and its prominent leaders will hold deliberations online on Saturday and meet in Delhi later.

The leaders are expected to discuss key issues, including the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, the demand for a discussion on the Pahalgam attack, and Operation Sindoor.

Jairam Ramesh said all the prominent leaders of the bloc will attend the Saturday meeting.

"People would not be able to come to Delhi on Saturday due to different programmes. It has been decided that we will have an online meeting before the Parliament session. After that, we will meet in Delhi also," PTI new agency quoted Ramesh as saying.

"The question that should be asked is why the name of the BJP president after P Nadda has not been announced till now... The BJP people need to worry about what is happening in their party and what is happening between the BJP and the RSS," Ramesh said.