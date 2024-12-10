INDIA bloc MPs submit no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: Members of the opposition’s INDIA bloc have submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday. Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar upon his arrival in the House on Tuesday. (PTI)

“All parties belonging to the INDIA group have had no option but to formally submit a no-confidence motion against the learned Hon’ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha for the extremely partisan manner in which he has been conducting the proceedings of the council of states…,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Speaking outside Parliament, an Opposition leader said the motion was moved not as a mark of protest against an individual, but to protect the institution and the chair.

“We are trying to send a message that the Opposition has concerns that are not against any individual but to seek the protection of the institution,” said the leader not wishing to be named.

The leader said the chair’s decision to not allow the opposition to raise issues has been “a matter of concern”.

The leader said floor leaders of several parties have signed the motion. These include Nadimul Haque and Sagarika Ghosh from the Trinamool Congress; Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party; Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiva Sena (UBT).

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has not signed the letter.

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik told reporters in Odisha that his party, which has seven MPs in the Rajya Sabha, has not decided on the INDIA bloc’s motion against Dhankhar.

“We are examining it. We will take whatever step is necessary,” Patnaik said. The BJD supported Dhankar’s candidature as Vice President in 2022.