India blocked 1,524 gambling websites, apps since 2022: Centre in Lok Sabha

India issued blocking orders against 1,524 illegal gambling websites and mobile apps between 2022 and June 2025, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Online gaming attracts a GST of 28%. (Getty Images)

“From 2022 till June 2025, the government issued 1,524 blocking directions related to online betting/gambling/gaming websites and mobile applications,” MoS MeitY Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to a question raised by TDP MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti on July 23.

The government had till February this year issued 1,410 blocking orders, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said during the budget session in February.

This comes amid growing concern over offshore online gambling platforms that operate without following Indian tax rules or local regulations.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has been authorised under the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Integrated Good and Services Tax (IGST) Act to direct intermediaries to block unregistered online gaming platforms, including foreign gaming platforms violating the IGST Act.

Online gaming companies must register under the IGST Act to operate in India, even if they are based outside the country, and platforms that fail to comply risk being blocked. Online gaming attracts a GST of 28%, the government said.

While the Centre didn’t share the list of blocked platforms or of a state-wise breakdown, it said it supports states and Union Territories through advisories and financial assistance under various schemes for capacity building of their LEAs.

“The policies of the central government are aimed at ensuring an open, safe, trusted and accountable internet for its users,” Prasada said.

These platforms, which the government has blocked, often use digital advertising on platforms like Google and Meta to reach Indian users, sometimes via surrogate advertising that masks their true nature.

In a separate matter, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Google and Meta executives as part of its money laundering investigation into illegal online betting platforms. These platforms are believed to have used ads on multiple websites to promote their services. ED is expected to record the executives’ statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on July 28.