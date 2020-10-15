India, China engaged in ‘confidential’ talks to resolve border standoff, says Jaishankar

india

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 20:32 IST

India and China are engaged in talks to resolve the border standoff and what is going on is “something confidential” between the two sides, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

“Discussions are on; what is going on is something confidential between us and the Chinese,” the minister said as he was speeking at Bloomberg India Economic Forum.

“There is not very much that I am in a position to say in public. I certainly do not want to prejudge it,” he added.

India and China have finished the seventh round of talks between senior military commanders on October 12. Both sides have agreed to continue with the dialogue process to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for early disengagement in the eastern Ladakh theatre, the two sides said in a joint press statement.

“The two sides had a sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the western Sector of India-China border areas. They were of the view that these discussions were positive, constructive and had enhanced understanding of each other’s positions,” said the statement.

On the situation in Tibet as well as developments along the LAC, Jaishankar said, “I do not think we should get into other issues which frankly has nothing to do with the situation currently in Ladakh.” He said relations between India and China improved following signing of a series of agreements since 1993 on maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border.

“For the last 30 years, we have built a relationship predicated on peace and tranquillity along the border,” he said.

Jaishankar said if peace and tranquillity is not ensured and the agreements signed are not honoured, then that is the “primary cause of disruption”.

(With PTI inputs)