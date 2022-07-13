India, China to hold 16th round of corps commander-level talks on July 17

India and China is likely to hold the 16th round of Corps Commander-level talks on July17. The Indian side will be represented by Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen A Sengupta.

The meeting would be held with objective of discussing disengagement from friction points along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. The last such meeting was held on March 11.

The border face-off between the militaries of the two nations erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas. The standoff escalated after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, 2020.

A day ago, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said talks are on to resolve the boundary issues between the two countries through discussions involving their military commanders and diplomats.

He further said, "In the last two years, we have been very clear and very effective in ensuring that no attempt to change the status quo unilaterally on the line of actual control will be done by us."

The two countries had enhanced their military deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry since the face-off.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive sector.

(With agency and bureau inputs)

