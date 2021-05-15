India closely monitoring Cyclone Tauktae, no decision yet on shutting airports

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has no immediate plans to shut down airports in the country in view of the approaching cyclone Tauktae, an official of the central government's aviation body informed news agency ANI on Saturday, adding that there is no clarity about areas that will be "most affected" due to the cyclonic storm. Airlines Vistara and IndiGo, in the meanwhile, have already issued travel advisories stating that a few of their flights are likely to be impacted by the natural disaster.

Also Read: Vistara, IndiGo say some flights likely to be impacted due to Cyclone Tauktae

"Right now it is not clear that which area will be most affected due to the cyclone. We do not have a plan to shut the airports as of now," ANI quoted the AAI official as saying. He added, "After IMD alerted us about the recent cyclone Tauktae, AAI is closely monitoring the weather patterns and how it will affect... Accordingly, if the parameters are not in accordance with the aircraft operation then only we will take action."

Issuing an alert over Cyclone Tauktae, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced earlier this day that a deep depression over the Arabian Sea had intensified into the cyclonic storm was currently centered over Lakshadweep island. Tauktae (pronounced Tau’Te) is predicted to intensify further into a 'very severe cyclonic storm’ by Monday, with windspeed ranging between 150kmph and 160kmph. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around 18th May afternoon/evening.

Also Read: As Tauktae approaches west coast, know more about the storm and how to track it

In view of Cyclone Tauktae, five districts in Kerala were put under red alert by the IMD on Friday-Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam. Even though Kerala is not in the predicted path of the cyclone, heavy rains, strong winds, and strong sea gusts are expected in the state.

Cyclone Tauktae is predicted to hit the Gujarat coast by May 18 morning.

Taking note of the situation over the approaching cyclone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold an important meeting later in the day to review preparations to deal with the impending Cyclone Tauktae, according to government sources.