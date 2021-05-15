Cyclone Tauktae intensifies into cyclonic storm: IMD

Cyclone Tauktae, which is currently centred over Lakshadweep, intensified into a cyclonic storm on Saturday morning, according to a tweet by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Deep Depression intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast & eastcentral Arabian Sea: Cyclone watch for south Gujarat & Diu coasts," IMD tweeted.

As the western coast of India braces for the cyclone to make a landfall, Indian Navy has assured the state administrations of their support. "Indian Navy ships, aircraft, helicopters, diving and disaster relief teams standby...for rendering full support to State administrations as Cyclonic Storm Tauktae approaches Western Coast of India," a tweet by the Navy spokesperson read.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Friday had forecast the storm to intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with wind speed of 150 to 160kmph by May 17. The cyclone is likely to move north north-eastwards initially for some more time and then move north north-westwards and reach the Gujarat coast by May 18 morning, according to the weather department.

"Deep Depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast & eastcentral Arabian Sea about 55 km north-northwest of Amini Divi.To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hrs. To move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by 18th May morning," IMD tweeted.

The authorities have sounded a red alert in five districts of Kerala -- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamitta and Ernakulam -- and have deployed National Disaster Response Force in affected areas of the state. Mumbai and Thane too, where the effect of the storm is expected to be felt over the weekend, have been put under the yellow category storm warning by the IMD.

“The influence of the storm in Maharashtra is likely to subside after May 17 (Monday) as it would travel northwestwards towards Gujarat around May 18,” an official with IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai said.