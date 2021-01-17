India condemns attack on UN peacekeepers in Mali

TS Tirumurti, Ambassador of India to the United Nations on Sunday condemned the attack against UN peacekeepers in Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

"India strongly condemns attack against UN peacekeepers in two separate incidents in Mali @UN_MINUSMA and in CAR @UN_CAR yesterday," Tirumurti tweeted.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti said, "We share the pain. Condolences to families of soldiers killed and to the Governments of Egypt and Burundi. @AShingiro @MfaEgypt @indembcairo @MEAIndia."





United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres too condemned the attack against the convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on Friday near Tessalit in the Kidal region. He emphasized that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack against a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) that took place on 15 January 2021 near Tessalit in Kidal region, which resulted in the death of an Egyptian peacekeeper and serious injuries to another," the UN statement read.

Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and six wounded in central Mali after a convoy struck an explosive device and came under fire.

Meanwhile, the United Nations said that it will spare no efforts in supporting the Malian authorities in identifying and promptly bringing to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack.

"The Secretary-General emphasizes that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime. The United Nations will spare no efforts in supporting the Malian authorities in identifying and promptly bringing to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack," read the UN statement.