India condemns vandalising of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in California
- The Indian embassy in Washington took up the issue with the US state department and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.
India on Saturday condemned the vandalising of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in California by unidentified persons, the second such incident in the US in little more than a month, and sought a thorough investigation into the matter.
The statue in the city of Davis in California state, which was gifted by the Indian government in 2016, was vandalised by “unknown persons” on January 28, the external affairs ministry said.
The six-foot bronze statue was broken and ripped from its base inside a park, outraging Indian-Americans across the US. The statue was apparently sawed off at the ankles and half the face was severed and missing when it was found by a park employee.
“The government of India strongly condemns this malicious and despicable act against a universally respected icon of peace and justice,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Indian embassy in Washington took up the issue with the US state department and called for a “thorough investigation into the incident and appropriate action against those responsible for this despicable act”.
India’s consulate in San Francisco in California state separately took up the matter with the city of Davis and local law enforcement authorities, who initiated an investigation. The mayor of Davis “deeply regretted the incident” and said local authorities had initiated an investigation, the statement said.
Local Indian community organisations too condemned the vandalism.
“Seeing as it’s a cultural icon to a portion of the people in Davis, we are taking it very seriously,” Paul Doroshov, deputy chief of the Davis police department, was quoted as saying by the local media.
There were protests by anti-Gandhi and anti-India organisations when the statue was installed by the council of Davis city four years ago.
On December 12, a group of pro-Khalistan activists desecrated Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in front of the Indian embassy in Washington, during a demonstration in support of farmers protesting against the three farm laws in India. A poster and a Khalistan flag were placed on the statue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maoists kill 2 civilians in Odisha, accusing them of being police informers
- The Maoists left a handwritten note accusing the two of providing information to police about five of their colleagues, who were killed in police firing last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Mumbai police commissioner rubbishes malafide allegations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia to resume issuing visas to all categories of Indian citizens
- On Thursday, the Indian government extended the ban on international commercial flights till February 28.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Restore internet or face more protests’: Farm union to government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India condemns vandalising of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in California
- The Indian embassy in Washington took up the issue with the US state department and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
29 years of India-Israel relations: Some key points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Year after first Covid-19 case, Kerala continues to grapple with pandemic
- For almost two months after the outbreak, Kerala managed to restrict the spread of the disease. But in March, things took a dramatic turn after an Italy-returned family hid their travel history and interacted with many in Pathanamthitta.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi blast could be a 'terror attack': Israeli ambassador to India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cinema hall, ATM, voter card: List of new rules coming to effect from February 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court frames charges against Yasin Malik, nine others in 1989 kidnapping case
- According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has probed the case, the accused kidnapped Rubaiya Sayeed to get five terrorists released. It has said Malik plotted and executed the kidnapping with the help of his associates. Rubaiya Sayeed was released on December 13, 1989.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP chief JP Nadda offers prayers at Madurai's Meenakshi temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma, says his ideals continue to motivate millions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP case approver claims ED made him record false statement under duress
- The plea filed by Umesh Chandrakant Mishra claims that his statement, recorded before the metropolitan magistrate, is the only true statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won't be joining active politics, announces Ahmed Patel's son Faisal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox