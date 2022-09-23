Home / India News / India Covid update: 5,383 new cases, 20 deaths in 24 hours

India Covid update: 5,383 new cases, 20 deaths in 24 hours

Published on Sep 23, 2022 11:32 AM IST

The active caseload has seen a decline of 1,061 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the current numbers to 45,281 (0.10 per cent of the total infections).

India Friday registered 5,383 new coronavirus infections, taking total tally across the country to 4,45,58,425, according to the latest government data.

With 20 fatalities, including eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the death toll climbed to 5,28,449, the health ministry data showed on Friday. The 12 other deaths have been reported from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Gujarat.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said, adding the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,84,695.

The the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent while weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.70 per cent, according to the ministry.

The ministry said 217.26 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

