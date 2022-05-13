India Covid updates: Minor surge with 2,841 fresh cases in 24 hours

India on Friday recorded a minor surge in the daily coronavirus tally as compared to a day before as the number of new cases remained below the 3,000-mark. The country recorded a total of 2,841 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 4,31,16,254. India also registered bnine deaths in the same time period, the official data showed.

The country’s active caseload currently stands at 18,604, accounting to 0.04 percent of the total cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 0.58 percent and the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.69 percent. 3,295 people have been recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,25,73,460, and the recovery rate to 98.74 percent.

As per the health ministry, a total of 84.29 crore samples have been tested so far for coronavirus, with 4,86,628 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours.

India's cumulative vaccine coverage has crossed 190.99 crore doses. Over 3.12 crore first doses and over 1.13 crore second doses have been administered for the age group of 12 to 14. Over 5.88 crore first doses and more than 4.36 crore second doses have been given to the 15 to 18 age group. Meanwhile, 2,91,27,285 precaution doses (booster shots) have been given to people above 60 years of age, healthcare workers, and frontline workers.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases across the world are also witnessing an upward trend. North Korea on Thursday recorded its first patient and within a few hours, the country's leader Kim Jong Un announced a lockdown as the country has been enveloped in a health crisis. Six people are also reported to have died due to a fever that has spread “explosively”, news agency Reuters reported, citing local media. Other countries, including China, Italy, and the US are also witnessing a surge in their daily cases.