India delivers 100 tonnes of nano fertilizer to Sri Lanka

Taking to Twitter, Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said that the delivery was in response to a call by the Sri Lankan government for urgent support in airlifting nano fertilizers.
Sri Lanka is facing a severe shortage of fertilizers after the ban after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa decided to ban chemical fertilizer imports.
Published on Nov 05, 2021
ANI, Colombo

Two Indian Air Force planes carrying 100 tons of Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizers landed in Colombo on Thursday.

"On the day of #Deepawali, the Festival of Lights,#indianairforce once again brought ray of hope to #SriLanka. Responding to GoSL's call for urgent support in airlifting nanofertilizers from #India,2 @IAF_MCC planes arrived in #Colombo carrying 100 tons of the product today," Indian High Commission here tweeted.

The import of Nano nitrogen liquid fertiliser came months after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's decision in May to stop chemical fertilizer imports.

Sri Lanka is facing a severe shortage of fertilizers after the ban. India has stepped in to speed up the supply of nano fertilizer to Sri Lanka.

Friday, November 05, 2021
