At UN, India demands Pakistan dismantle terror camps, turn over terrorists

India, in a sharp rebuttal to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address at the United Nations on Friday, demanded that Islamabad dismantle terrorist camps on its soil and hand over terrorists wanted by New Delhi — calling these two steps essential preconditions for peace between the two countries. First secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Petal Gahlot on Friday (local time) launched a sharp rebuttal. (ANI)

The response came after Sharif suggested that Islamabad was willing to reopen a composite peace dialogue with India on all outstanding issues, just a day ahead of external affairs minister S. Jaishankar’s scheduled national address to the Assembly.

After PM Sharif criticised New Delhi for its aggression during Operation Sindoor and claimed victory in the four-day conflict fought in May, India responded with a sharp rejoinder.

Diplomat Petal Gahlot, who delivered India’s rebuttal, condemned Sharif’s address for its “absurd theatrics” and for defending terrorism. Gahlot pointed out that Pakistan defended the Resistance Front (TRF) — the terror group which claimed responsibility for the April Pahalgam attack — at the UN.

“A country long steeped in the tradition of deploying and exporting terrorism has no shame in advancing the most ludicrous narratives to that end. Let us recall that it sheltered Osama bin Laden for a decade, even while pretending to partner in the war against terrorism,” India said in its response, delivered late on Friday evening at the UN General Assembly.

During his address, PM Sharif claimed that Pakistan had sacrificed a great deal to act as a bulwark against the spread of global terrorism.

India also criticised Sharif’s claim that Pakistan had “won the war.” In its statement, New Delhi reminded Islamabad that its military had “pleaded with us directly” for a ceasefire.

“The record on this matter is clear. Till 9 May, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on 10 May, its military pleaded with us directly for a cessation to the fighting. The intervening event was the destruction caused to multiple Pakistani airbases by Indian forces,” Gahlot pointed out.

“If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars look like victory, as the Prime Minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it,” she added.

While India chose not to respond to specific Pakistani criticisms of its record on Kashmir or on the Indus Waters Treaty, it did push back on questions of religious extremism. Earlier in the day, Sharif criticised Hindutva extremism in India as a “danger” to the world. Sharif went on to suggest that religious extremism and hatred had no place in modern societies.

“It is also ironic that a country which wallows in hate, bigotry and intolerance should preach to this Assembly on matters of faith. The political and public discourse of Pakistan reflects its true nature. Clearly, a look by them at the mirror is long overdue,” India said in response.