India-EU review FTA progress ahead of PM Modi's Brussels visit, push investment and trade ties
India and the EU reviewed engagements aimed at boosting trade and investment cooperation, including the timely signing, implementation of the India-EU FTA.
India and the European Union (EU) on Monday reviewed efforts aimed at the timely signing and implementation of a free trade agreement and to conclude an investment protection agreement and an agreement on geographical indications.
These matters figured at an India-EU strategic partnership review meeting held in New Delhi, weeks ahead of an expected visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Brussels in mid-December for the signing of the FTA. The two sides concluded negotiations for the trade deal in January.
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India and the EU reviewed engagements aimed at boosting trade and investment cooperation, including the “timely signing and implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement”, and to conclude the investment protection agreement and the agreement on geographical indications, both sides said in a joint statement.
The discussions also covered strengthening supply chains and economic security, including strategic engagements in the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) and Blue Valleys initiative.
The meeting, co-chaired by Sibi George, secretary (West) in the external affairs ministry, and Matti Maasikas, deputy secretary general for geoeconomics and inter-institutional issues of the European External Action Service, also discussed cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technologies, digital public infrastructure (DPI), advanced semiconductors, clean tech and biotechnology, as well as engagements to advance a conducive digital environment and promote DPI.
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The two sides expressed satisfaction at deepening research collaboration, including India’s potential association with Horizon Europe, the EU’s €93.5-billion flagship research and innovation programme. The conclusion of negotiations for India's association with the programme was announced by both sides last week.
The two sides emphasised the importance of strengthening connectivity partnership, including Global Gateway, India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and trilateral projects in clean energy, climate resilience, green mobility and digitalisation. They agreed to enhance coordination and cooperation towards shaping effective global governance, the statement said.
The meeting discussed ways to enhance people-to-people contacts, including in talent mobility, education and skills development, and reviewed updates on the European Legal Gateway Office. They also looked forward to the next edition of the India-EU human rights dialogue.
“As trusted, predictable and like-minded partners, they reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the India-EU Strategic Partnership, and to deliver mutually beneficial, concrete and transformative outcomes,” the statement said, adding that the meeting also reviewed preparations for future meetings at the leaders’ level.
Both sides welcomed the “very positive momentum” in India-EU relations, and reviewed the implementation of the joint comprehensive strategic agenda adopted at the India-EU Summit in New Delhi in January. They further renewed their commitments to advance the clean transition, and to pursue cooperation to include Indian ship recycling yards that comply with the EU Regulation on Ship Recycling in the bloc’s list of ship recycling facilities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRezaul H Laskar
Rezaul Hasan Laskar is Foreign Editor with the Hindustan Times, which he joined in 2015. He began as a journalist in his hometown of Shillong in northeast India and has worked in newspapers and wire services over the years. He moved to New Delhi in 1997 and initially focused on defence, national security, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast, while also working of foreign policy and international relations. He has been part of the media delegation accompanying PMs on foreign visits and has reported from destinations ranging from Tibet to Ukraine. Between 2007 and 2013, he was the Press Trust of India correspondent in Pakistan, one of only two Indian journalists allowed to report from the country. He extensively covered Pakistan’s domestic politics and the life of the common people, as well as the fallout of the 2008 Mumbai attacks on India-Pakistan relations and the subsequent trial in Pakistan of the suspects involved in the attack. As part of his reportage in Pakistan, he travelled the breadth of the country, from the Swat Valley to Balochistan. Reza’s first gig in journalism was writing a weekly music column, and music – especially classic rock – remains a keen interest. He is also a movie buff and a keen photographer.Read More