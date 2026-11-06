India, EU conclude negotiations for association with Horizon Europe research programme

India and the European Union (EU) have concluded negotiations on New Delhi’s association with Horizon Europe, the EU’s €93.5-billion flagship research and innovation programme, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Brussels for the conclusion of the India-EU trade deal. India and the EU have concluded negotiations on Horizon Europe association, paving the way for greater scientific cooperation from January 2027. (Shutterstock Image)

The conclusion of the negotiations between the Indian side and the European Commission is an “important step” forward for EU-India relations, strengthening scientific cooperation, creating new opportunities in research, and deepening the bilateral strategic partnership, the Commission said on Friday.

This also clears the way for the signing of the association agreement, subject to the completion of the necessary procedures by both sides. Association is envisaged to begin in January 2027, the Commission said. India’s association will open up more opportunities for researchers, research organisations and businesses across Europe to collaborate with Indian partners and build scientific and technological links.

Once the agreement is signed and the necessary procedures are completed by both sides, Indian researchers and organisations will be able to receive funding directly from Horizon Europe and lead collaborative projects under its Pillar II on “Global Challenges and European Industrial Competitiveness”. This is the largest part of the programme, which funds collaborative, multinational research and innovation projects tackling societal and technological issues such as health, digital, industry, space, climate, energy and bioeconomy.

Indian and European partners will be able to pool expertise, develop technologies and address shared challenges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Brussels in mid-December for the formal signing of the India-EU free trade agreement, negotiations for which were concluded in January. The trade deal is expected to enter into force next year after it is ratified by the European Parliament.

Association with Horizon Europe is the closest form of cooperation offered by the EU to countries outside the grouping under the programme. This allows organisations in associated countries to participate on equal terms with EU counterparts in the areas of Horizon Europe covered by the agreement. In return, associated countries contribute financially to the programme.

“The agreement opens new opportunities for our businesses. Horizon Europe will help our researchers and innovators work together on what comes next. We want Europe and India to be partners in developing the technologies that will shape our future,” said Ekaterina Zaharieva, EU commissioner for startups, research and innovation.

India and the EU launched exploratory discussions on Horizon Europe in February, followed by formal negotiations in July. India-EU scientific cooperation builds on the Agreement for Scientific and Technological Cooperation, signed in 2001 and renewed until 2030.

Research and innovation are an integral part of the Joint India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda to 2030, adopted at the India-EU Summit in January. The partnership has been strengthened through the bilateral Trade and Technology Council, which facilitates collaboration in key digital areas such as artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, semiconductors, high-performance computing, digital skills and sixth-generation wireless telecommunications.

India and the EU took a further step in collaboration on digital skills through the launch of the first-ever European Legal Gateway Office in India in February, aimed at facilitating safe and legal mobility to EU states in the ICT sector.

International cooperation is central to Horizon Europe, which runs from 2021 to 2027 and has a budget of €93.5 billion. A total of 23 non-EU countries are currently associated with Horizon Europe, including Canada, Egypt, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, Ukraine and the UK. Negotiations for association have also been concluded with Australia.