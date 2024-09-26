India evacuates injured soldier from Israel to Army’s RR Hospital

As Israel prepares for a ground invasion in Lebanon amid rising tensions in the region, India on Thursday evacuated an injured Indian soldier from Tel Aviv and brought him to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in New Delhi for further treatment, officials aware of the matter said. To be sure, the case is not related to the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. (ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY)

The 33-year-old-soldier, Havildar Suresh R, had suffered a serious head injury in an accident while serving with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in Golan Heights. The mandate of UNDOF includes maintaining the ceasefire between Israel and Syria and supervising the disengagement of Israeli and Syrian forces.

He was transferred to India in a C-130J air ambulance.

“In a remarkable display of synergy, the Indian Armed Forces, supported by the #MoD successfully conducted a critical medical evacuation of Havildar Suresh R. On 20 Sept 2024, the individual suffered grievous injuries in the line of duty and was transferred to a #UN hospital in #Israel,” the Indian Army wrote on X.

However, as his situation required further treatment, it was decided to evacuate him to India, the army said.

“A team of Army Medical Corps #AMC in close collaboration with #IAF, #IDS & #DMA, in a highly coordinated mission, not only ensured that the injured soldier was evacuated amidst an extremely uncertain situation, but also provided state of the art critical care support en route to the patient,” it added.

The critical air evacuation medical team was led by Lieutenant Colonel Anuj Singh.

The air ambulance took off from Tel Aviv on Thursday and reached Jamnagar from where the patient was further airlifted to Palam before being admitted to the RR hospital, HT has learnt.

“This mission exemplifying the highest values of the armed forces, highlights the unwavering commitment to saving lives, even in the most challenging circumstances,” the army added.