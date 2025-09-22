India, France review cooperation on civil nuclear energy

NEW DELHI: India and France on Monday reviewed cooperation in civil nuclear energy, including emerging technologies such as small and advanced modular reactors, and advancing joint cooperation with third countries. Foreign secretary Vikram Misri (ANI Video Grab)

These matters figured in a meeting of the bilateral special task force on civil nuclear energy co-chaired in New Delhi by foreign secretary Vikram Misri and Anne-Marie Descôtes, secretary-general of the French foreign ministry.

Both sides undertook a comprehensive review of progress over the past year in civil nuclear cooperation through various meetings and consultations. They “reaffirmed the importance of engagement in emerging technologies like Small and Advanced Modular Reactors (SMRs/AMRs)”, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

The two sides also agreed to remain in close touch on various key aspects of bilateral civil nuclear cooperation.

In February, India and France had finalised a declaration of intent on working together on SMRs and AMRs, which are seen as crucial as green energy sources to meet the needs of data and AI hubs.

Misri and Descôtes also held discussions on developments in bilateral cooperation and for strengthening the bilateral partnership by advancing cooperation in sectors such as defence, counter-terrorism, innovation and technology and space, and advancing cooperation with third countries in a trilateral format.

They also discussed global and regional developments, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and developments in West Asia, the external affairs ministry said.

At a meeting in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron had stressed that nuclear energy is an essential part of the energy mix for both countries for strengthening energy security and transitioning towards a low-carbon economy.

At the time, the two sides had held the first meeting of the special task force on civil nuclear energy, and signed the letter of intent on SMRs and AMRs. They also finalised an implementing agreement between nuclear bodies of the two countries for cooperation in training of nuclear professionals.