‘India gave a befitting reply to Maldives’, says Lakshadweep administrator

Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel on Monday said the derogatory remarks made by the three deputy ministers of Maldives against Prime Minister Narendra Modi had challenged the dignity of India.



In an interview to NDTV, Patel said that India will never tolerate such an insult. He thanked the people of India for standing in solidarity with PM Modi. Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel.

When asked about the demand of a public apology from the Maldives government, Patel said that the ministers who made the remarks had been disciplined. The administrator said that the ministers had been punished for their actions, that showed India will not tolerate any insult to its prime minister. He said that from film celebrities to ordinary citizens standing in solidarity, India had given a befitting reply to Maldives.

Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid were suspended by Male following their controversial remarks against the prime minister after he had shared pictures of his visit to the union territory. The remark triggered a massive outrage with ‘boycott Maldives’ trending on social media. EaseMyTrip decided to cancel all Maldives flight bookings expressing solidarity with the country.



The action by Mohammad Muizzu government had come after New Delhi made it clear that the remarks by the ministers were uncalled for and unacceptable. The Maldives government had issued a statement distancing itself from the remarks made by the ministers, calling them ‘personal opinions’.



On Monday, the Maldivian high commissioner Ibrahim Shaheeb was summoned to the ministry of external affairs. He was told that since the island nation had spoilt the bilateral relationship, it was up to the Maldivian president Muizzu to repair it. He was told that the three junior ministers should be dismissed and not just suspended.



'Lakshadweep being discussed across the world'

Patel said that people from all over the world have expressed the desire to visit Lakshadweep, expressing hope that it will give a big boost to the economy here and generate opportunities for the locals.

"The natural beauty of Lakshadweep carries immense possibilities for development of the tourism sector. The administration has launched several initiatives, including adding more rooms. The islands will also get a big airport soon," he told PTI.

Patel, who is also the administrator of the UT of Dadra and Naga Haveli and Daman and Diu, said it was unfortunate Lakshadweep had not been developed properly and works done in the past had failed to meet the expectations of the public.

"After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Lakshadweep is being discussed not just in India but all over the world," Patel said.



