India general election: When will the counting begin?

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place today. After the counting of votes for the Indian general elections, results will be announced. The exit polls have predicted a massive BJP win. Polling officials carry out preparations at a counting centre, a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur. (PTI)

When will the counting of votes for the general election begin? According to the Election Commission, the counting will begin at 8 am at most counting stations.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Most exit polls predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power with a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc, according to the exit polls, will end up a distant second.

Meanwhile, security was heightened across the country in view of the Lok Sabha election's counting of votes.

Follow Live Updates of Lok Sabha elections

In North-East Delhi, the police, along with paramilitary forces, were patrolling in Nand Nagri, Seelampur, Dayalpur, Sonia Vihar and Bhajanpura. They were also checking vehicles.

Similar exercise was being carried out in other parts of the national capital, including Connaught Place.

Around 70 companies of the security forces have been deployed at all seven counting centres across the national capital.

In Jammu and Kashmir, speaking on the preparation for Lok Sabha poll counting day, Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar told ANI: "All the preparations have been done...The training of the staff and randomization have also been done. The candidates of the political parties have been issued I-cards and sensitized. Section 144 has been imposed in the area of the counting and to maintain the sanctity of the model code of conduct so that there is no problem around 100 metres of the centre."

Visuals from Srinagar show that security was heightened at all counting centres.

In Uttarakhand, Dehradun's senior superintendent of police, Ajay Singh, inspected security arrangements in the area ahead of counting day.

"According to ECI rules, in the inner cordon where counting will be held in two halls, paramilitary forces have been deployed. Without a pass, no one will be allowed to enter except the polling party or agents. In the second layer (of security) which is up to 100 metres, no one will be allowed to enter without a pass and no one will be allowed to get in without checking. Our constables and forces will be present. In the outer cordon where there is parking and facilities to keep bags and mobiles, our civil police is in place. We have arranged three layers of security. Along with this, fire tenders are in place and drills were conducted...Our force has been briefed," Singh said.

Also read: Will Uddhav Thackeray switch to NDA in 15 days? UBT Sena leader says, ‘...haseen sapne’

In Mumbai, security personnel were conducting intensive patrolling and checking at the Eastern Express Highway.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya IG, Praveen Kumar briefed about the preparation for the counting day.

“The necessary arrangements have been made as per the guidelines of the ECI... CCTV has been installed...Briefing has been done to the forces...Any untoward incident will be monitored and those who will try to create any mischief, action will be taken against that person,” said the officer.

With inputs from ANI