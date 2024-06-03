Delhi Police announces traffic restrictions for Lok Sabha polls counting day

New Delhi Police cordon at the Gole Market counting centre in the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Traffic police on Monday announced a slew of restrictions and diversions for Tuesday, when votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections will be counted at seven centres across the Capital. They said adequate traffic personnel will be deployed on the ground to direct motorists.

In the South constituency, the counting of votes will take place at Jijabai ITI for Women at Siri Fort, due to which traffic on August Kranti Marg and Siri Fort Road will be diverted. Motorists should avoid the two roads from 6am to 6pm, and use alternative routes, such as the Ring Road, Aurobindo Marg and Josip Broz Tito Marg, to reach their destinations, the traffic advisory said.

In the New Delhi constituency, the counting of votes will take place at Atal Adarsh Balika School in Gole Market, due to which entry of motorists will not be allowed to halt or park on Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Kali Bari Marg, and the roundabouts of Gole Market and General Post Office (GPO). Vehicles of offenders will be towed away, a senior traffic police officer said.

In the East Delhi constituency, the counting will take place at Commonwealth Games Village, Akshardham, due to which motorists moving towards NH-24 from Sarai Kale Khan and ITO will have to take the Akshardham flyover and then take a left to reach Pusta Road and Vikas Marg. Motorists coming from Pusta Road can move up to the Akshardham flyover, in front of the Akshardham temple, and then take the U-turn after crossing the flyover to move on the NH-24.

In the North East Delhi constituency, counting of votes will take place at ITI Nand Nagri, due to which movement of vehicles on the road stretch from Gagan Cinema T-Point to Nand Nagri flyover on Wazirabad Road will be restricted from 5am. The traffic will be diverted from three points, namely the Bhopura border, Tahirpur T-point, and Gagan Cinema T-point. “People should also avoid Wazirabad Road, and Road Nos. 68 and 69 in Nand Nagri,” another traffic police officer said.

Restrictions and diversions were also announced for roads outside SKV Bharat Nagar, the counting centre in Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. Motorists should avoid Swami Narayan Marg, Chaudhary Gulab Singh Marg between Satyawati College and Prerna Chowk, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Marg and Ashok Vihar Phase-1 Marg. Traffic will be diverted from the LBS College traffic signal on Swami Narayan Marg, Shankar Chowk near the water tank on Chaudhary Gulab Singh Marg, and Bharat Nagar Ganda Nala in Ashok Vihar.

Traffic diversions and restrictions will be in place from 6am to 8pm on roads around Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT) in Dwarka Sector 3, where the counting of votes for the West Delhi constituency will be done. Traffic will be diverted at Dwarka Mor on Najafgarh Road, Sector 3/13 Dwarka crossing, NSUT T-point on Azad Hind Fauj Marg, Om Apartment Chowk in Dwarka Sector 14, and ISKCON Chowk in Dwarka Sector 13.

“People should avoid using the Azad Hind Fauj Road from Dwarka Mor to Sector 3/13 Dwarka crossing, main Najafgarh Road from Dwarka Mor to Uttam Nagar East Metro station, and NSUT T-point to Vegas Mall in Dwarka,” the traffic police advisory said.

The traffic police said that counting in the North West constituency will take place at the Delhi Technological University on Main Bawana Road in Shahbad Daulatpur, due to which the public should avoid the Shahbad Dairy-Bawana Road stretch from 7am. Diversions will be in place at the St Xavier School and True Value traffic signals in Rohini Sector 26.