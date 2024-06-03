Will Uddhav Thackeray switch to NDA in 15 days? UBT Sena leader says, '...haseen sapne'

Maharashtra leader Ravi Rana made an explosive claim ahead of the election result that Uddhav Thackeray will be back with the NDA within 15 days after the results. Amravati MLA Ravi Rana, husband of BJP Lok Sabha candidate Navneet Rana, said he is confident about what he claimed. As soon as Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister again, Uddav Thackeray will be seen with Modi, he said. The claim made a huge buzz in Maharashtra politics as exit polls indicated good result for the Uddhav Sena -- in the first election after Shiv Sena was split. Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Sena may become the second largest party in Maharashtra after BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Uddhav Sena leader Anand Dubey said this is like Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapne (daydreaming). "Results are yet to come. No one knows who is winning, who is losing. The way Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena emerged as a major player in Maharashtra, these people are panicked. Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana have been speaking against our party since the beginning. They hate our party. We don't take their statements seriously. They do not have the stature to comment on Uddav ji and Modi ji. You are a lamp and our party is like the Sun. Keep your honour with you," Dubey said.

Uddhav Thackeray's Sena is part of the INDIA bloc along with the Congress and the NCP of Sharad Pawar faction. Uddhav allied with the Congress leaving ideological differences aside in 2019 to form the government in Maharashtra.

"I can confidently say that 15 days after Modi ji becomes the prime minister again, Uddhav Thackeray will be seen in the Modi government and with Modi ji, because the coming era is of Modi ji and Uddhav Thackeray knows it," Ravi Rana said.

According to the exit poll predictions, Uddhav's Sena can become the second-largest party with 9-14 seats. Some exit polls have predicted a close fight between the NDA and the INDIA bloc in Maharashtra. Uddhav's support in that case will be crucial for a decisive win.